Brazil port strike enters 2nd day as Congress debates reform

* Stevedores at Santos and Rio de Janeiro ports on strike
* Stevedores at Paranagua call off strike; port returns to
normal
* Congress to resume debate over port reform bill Wednesday
SAO PAULO, May 15 Stevedores at Brazil's Santos
and Rio de Janeiro ports entered the second day of a strike to
protest proposed legislation that may open terminals to new
private-sector investments.
The strike began unexpectedly at midday on Tuesday at
Brazil's main southeastern ports of Santos, Paranagua and Rio de
Janeiro. The National Stevedores Union said on Wednesday,
however, that the strike at Paranagua had ended.
"The strike at Santos will continue, and we expect it to
spread to other ports in the northeast of Brazil," Santos
Stevedores Union President Rodnei da Silva said.
He added that the dock workers were concerned that the
reform bill in Congress did not sufficiently protect stevedores'
rights because it would allow potential new terminal investors
to contract nonunion labor.
The lower house of Congress failed to reach a vote on the
bill after 16 hours of debate on Tuesday. The session was
suspended more than once as lawmakers argued over the
legislation, which may bring billions of dollars in new
investments and lower the "Brazil cost" of doing business in the
country.
Brazilian port terminals charge some of the world's highest
prices to move goods. Some of the high cost stems from labor
agreements, but red tape, taxes and lack of competition between
terminals are also to blame.
The bill will come up for debate again in the lower house on
Wednesday. If approved, it will then go to the Senate for a
vote.
President Dilma Rousseff has made the bill a high priority
for her push to improve Brazil's underdeveloped infrastructure,
which has become a drag on economic growth.
The strike has affected the movement of ships through
Santos, with 14 of the 35 vessels at the berths not loading due
to the strike, according port spokesman Alexandre Soares.
Shipping agent Williams said the strike did not affect the
loading of bulk raw sugar at the port, but has slowed the
loading of bagged sugar because of the need for stevedores.
Typically bulk cargoes such as soy and corn are less
affected by labor strikes because they require few workers. The
movement of container goods such as coffee, bagged sugar and
meats are more vulnerable to strikes.
Officials at Paranagua port said movement there was
returning to normal after the strike slowed operations on
Tuesday.
Brazil is in the middle of exporting a record soy harvest,
while coffee and sugar crops are due to hit its overburdened
ports within weeks. Even a one-day stoppage would lengthen
already-long queues for ships and rack up tens of thousands of
dollars in costs for idle ships.