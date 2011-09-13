Brazil, telecoms must agree on regulation, Bava says

* Lack of agreement on rules could hamper investments

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Brazil's government and telecommunication companies must work together on the industry's regulatory framework or risk losing investments, a senior industry executive said on Tuesday.

Regulatory agreement, on one hand, could assure that companies increase capital spending in Brazil, Latin America's largest telecom market, and on the other hand, create incentives for innovation, said Zeinal Bava, chief executive officer of Portugal Telecom PTC.LS.

"There must be a way to compromise on some regulatory aspects, we can't afford to penalize those companies that invest more," Bava, whose company is the largest single shareholder of Grupo Oi TMAR5.SATNLP4.SA, said at an industry seminar in Sao Paulo.

Bava's remarks highlight concern among industry players that the government could leave them out of a plan to extend Internet broadband coverage nationwide. Brazil, the most populous Latin American country with more than 190 million people, supports one of the telecom industry's most lucrative regions in the hemisphere.

Bava mentioned that the broadband plan could be a "starting point" in which the government and companies could cooperate closely. Portugal Telecom owns about 26 percent of Oi's capital.

Telecommunications has been one of the most dynamic industries in fast-growing Brazil's economy over the past year, as a result of a resilient job market and increasing family income. The bigger groups are gradually buying out smaller rivals to integrate fixed-line and mobile divisions and offer more products such as pay-TV and broadband Internet to customers.

Oi, Brazil's biggest phone group, is the product of a government-sponsored merger of two rival phone companies early last year that created a Brazilian telecommunications company able to compete with foreign rivals, including Telefonica and Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX).

Shares of Tele Norte Leste Participacoes TNLP4.SA, one of the holding companies that form Oi, slid 0.8 percent on Tuesday to 19.19 reais in Sao Paulo trading. Portugal Telecom rose 0.3 percent to 5.55 euros in Lisbon trading. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnoulo; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)