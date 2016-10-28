Brazil attracts investors to power transmission lines auction

SAO PAULO Oct 28 The Brazilian government
awarded licenses for companies to build and operate 6,126 km
(3,829 miles) of power transmission lines, finding investors for
21 of 24 lots offered in an auction on Friday.
It was the best outcome for a licensing round of that type
since 2012. Brazil's electricity regulator Aneel, which
organized the auction, estimates the new licenses will require
investment of 11.6 billion reais ($3.61 billion).
Local group Equatorial Energia SA was a featured
player, snapping seven lots. The company controls two power
distribution firms and two large oil-fired thermal power plants
in northern Brazil. It has no prior presence in the power
transmission sector.
Among other active investors were Canadian asset manager
Brookfield, which won three lots in partnership with
Spanish company Cymi, and energy firm Cteep,
controlled by Colombian holding company ISA.
Chinese company State Grid, which had been active
in previous rounds, refrained from bidding.
Brazil's state-run power holding company Centrais Elétricas
Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, was also on the
sidelines as its management is looking to downsize and to reduce
debt.
Brazil's electric power secretary Fábio Lopes Alves said new
conditions set by the government for that type of investment,
with improved returns, were key to attracting a larger number of
investors.
A detailed table with all lots offered and companies awarded
licenses can be seen at Aneel's website (www.aneel.gov.br).
($1 = 3.205 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Additional reporting and writing
by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish)