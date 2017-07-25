FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时内
Sale talks for Brazil's Belo Monte dam chill over price -sources
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上7点16分 / 18 小时内

Sale talks for Brazil's Belo Monte dam chill over price -sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Negotiations for the sale of Brazil's huge Belo Monte hydropower dam have cooled due to disagreements on price and regulatory issues, three sources close to the process told Reuters.

China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd, one of the companies linked to negotiations that started in April regarding the sale of the project, did not respond to a request for comment. Shareholders in the consortium running Belo Monte declined to comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below