Brazilian exchanges plan to launch power futures contracts

SAO PAULO, April 6 Two Brazilian exchanges are
planning to launch electricity futures contracts this year,
betting that companies will jump at the chance to protect
against big price swings amid an uncertain outlook for the
sector.
BBCE, an over-the-counter, electronic platform to trade
power, and Brix, an electricity exchange partly owned by the
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), said they are working
on the derivatives' terms and seeking regulatory approval.
Brazil spot power prices have oscillated widely in the last
three years as a harsh drought followed by one of the strongest
El Nino weather patterns on record dramatically changed
projections for power generation on the country's mostly
hydroelectric power matrix.
"We might be able to have that available for trade from
May," BBCE's head Victor Kodja told Reuters, referring to the
contract.
Both exchanges plan to develop non-deliverable forward
contracts with financial liquidation only. They hope to attract
investors outside the power sector to improve liquidity and give
a boost to the mechanisms.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)