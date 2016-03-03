Brazil power sector sale offers abound, but few buyers seen

| SAO PAULO, March 3
ample set of assets on sale at attractive prices but political
and economic uncertainties should keep new entrants away,
favoring a consolidation driven mostly by foreign groups already
operating in the country.
Experts see potential for Asian players to increase their
operations in Brazil, since they would fit better in the current
risk and return situation.
"I see the Japanese and Chinese seeking to invest in
infrastructure in general, and in energy more specifically,"
said Iara Pasian, an electricity consultant at the local office
of Deloitte.
"Because of their culture they are not thinking about today,
but are looking 30, 50 years ahead... Their returns' perception
is different", she says.
Local players are selling assets in an effort to cut down
debt and raise cash for investments in a moment of restrictive
and expensive credit, Pasian said.
Brazil's worst economic and political crisis in more than 30
years has hammered investors' confidence in the once
emerging-market star. The Brazilian economy contracted 3.8
percent last year, government data showed on Thursday, paving
the way to what could be the country's deepest recession in its
modern history.
Companies such as Chinese Three Gorges and State
Grid have made large acquisitions recently in Brazil,
while Japan's Mitsui bought the gas unit Gaspetro from state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
"Whoever has cash will be able to surf in this wave of
consolidation," said João Victor Ferraz, corporate transactions
manager at EY.
Among the assets on sale, are the hydroelectric power plant
owned by U.S.'s Duke Energy, thermoelectric plants from
Petrobras, wind farms from Renova Energia SA and
power distributor Celg, controlled by state-run electricity
holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA.
Ferraz said there was some interest from foreign groups new
to Brazil despite the uncertainties, but he also believes
potential deals will most likely be secured by foreign companies
already operating in the country.
Power generator Tractebel Energia SA, controlled
by French group Engie, said this week it was
evaluating carefully the assets on sale with intention to
increase its holdings.
Rogério Gollo, a partner at PwC, says the outlook for the
power sector in Brazil, with expectations for further demand
declines, does not help to spur interest, although energy
investments are usually based on long-term returns.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)