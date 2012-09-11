Brazil electricity rate cuts to start on Feb. 5, 2013

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BRASILIA, Sept 11 Cuts to Brazil's electricity prices, announced officially on Tuesday, that could slash industry energy bills by more than a quarter, will take effect from Feb. 5, 2013, the Energy Ministry said. For details of the cuts, see:
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.