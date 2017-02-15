State Grid of China plans to raise 3.2 bln reais in Brazil

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 15 State Grid of China plans to raise 3.2 billion reais ($1 billion) selling local notes in Brazil to finance construction of power transmission projects, according to a company presentation seen by Reuters.
State Grid will build the transmission lines taking the energy generated by Belo Monte dam, in northern Brazil, to the southeastern cities. The 2,500 kilometers will cost 8.7 billion reais.
($= 3.0656 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017