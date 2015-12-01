TerraForm Global pulls out of Brazil power deal worth $3.45 bln

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 1 TerraForm Global, an operator of renewable generation assets, is pulling out of a deal to take control of projects accounting for 2,200 megawatts of generation capacity in Brazil due to adverse local market conditions, companies involved in the $3.45 billion deal said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: