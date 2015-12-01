版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 20:29 BJT

TerraForm Global pulls out of Brazil power deal worth $3.45 bln

SAO PAULO Dec 1 TerraForm Global, an operator of renewable generation assets, is pulling out of a deal to take control of projects accounting for 2,200 megawatts of generation capacity in Brazil due to adverse local market conditions, companies involved in the $3.45 billion deal said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira)

