UPDATE 1-Brazil state wants Cesp sale by September, sources say

By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's São Paulo state aims
to sell control of Cia Energética de São Paulo SA by around
September, two people with knowledge of the plan said on
Thursday, marking the latest move by regional governments in
Latin America's No. 1 economy to raise cash and exit the utility
industry.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity since the
plan remains private, state officials and financial advisors are
deciding on final terms for the sale - an auction to take place
in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Those details include the
pricing range for the shares of Cesp, as the utility is known,
one of them said.
State officials told Reuters last July that improved
power-sector regulation under President Michel Temer has
increased the allure of a sale. The long-dormant
privatization of Cesp is key for São Paulo Governor Geraldo
Alckmin to raise cash to cut an onerous debt burden and
kickstart investment ahead of next year's elections.
Class B shares, Cesp's most widely traded class
of stock, partially reversed earlier losses following the news.
The stock fell 0.3 percent to 16.50 reais on Thursday after
having shed as much as 2.5 percent in early morning trading.
Both the media offices of the state of São Paulo and Cesp
declined to comment. The company's stock has climbed about 35
percent since July, when the officials confirmed plans to exit
Cesp.
The local electricity industry has seen a flurry of
takeovers in the past year as longtime shareholders like
debt-laden regional governments try to stem the impact of
Brazil's harshest recession ever. If São Paulo goes ahead with
the sale, it would mark the revival of a plan that stalled 15
years ago in the face of a drought and a power-rationing crisis.
São Paulo state, Brazil's wealthiest, hired Banco Fator SA
to carry out an appraisal of the fair value of Cesp's stock. The
state owns 40.5 percent of Cesp's capital, including 95 percent
of the utility's voting stock.
A full sale of the state's stake could fetch almost 2
billion reais ($611.5 million), based on current prices and
without taking into account any premium, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations.
Both the federal government and other states are in the
process of disposing of power assets for similar reasons.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA and Cia
Energética de Minas Gerais SA plan to divest
generation and transmission assets, including their stakes in
some of Brazil's largest hydroelectric dams - Santo Antônio and
Belo Monte.
($1 = 3.2705 reais)
(Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Trott)