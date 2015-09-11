Brazil's downgrade sparks concerns over forced selling

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Pessimism about Brazil deepened
this week after Standard & Poor's downgraded both the sovereign
and Petrobras to junk status, reigniting fears of forced selling
in a country sinking fast into high-yield territory.
The other agencies are expected to follow suit soon, further
clouding the picture for Brazil, which is undergoing its worst
economic crisis in decades.
"We shouldn't underestimate the follow-up impact we could
see when Fitch or Moody's converge with S&P," said Patrick
Esteruelas, a sovereign analyst at Emso.
"(It) will induce some additional forced selling as the
sovereign and corporates drop out of the investment-grade
indices."
S&P dropped Brazil to BB+ from BBB-, citing a "lack of
cohesion" in President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet and the
uncertainty surrounding the Petrobras corruption scandal.
Analysts now expect Moody's to drop the outlook on its Baa3
Brazil rating to negative and then downgrade the sovereign to
Ba1 early next year.
The more conservative Fitch still rates Brazil at BBB, but
is expected to downgrade it this year to BBB-, with a negative
outlook.
JP Morgan estimated last month that Brazil's full downgrade
to junk would result in about US$6.2bn in forced selling among
investors who hold US$32.2bn of hard-currency sovereign bonds.
That doesn't include the up to US$14bn of outflows likely to
occur among Brazilian corporate debt holders, the bank said.
TECTONIC SHIFT
About US$80bn in Brazilian corporate debt could ultimately
be cut to junk - at least partially - as agencies take the
sovereign lower, said Anne Milne, managing director for emerging
markets corporate research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Such a move would rebalance the country's corporate credit
profile, qualifying 85% of such debt as high-yield versus just
15% fully eligible as investment-grade, she said.
With Brazilian corporates being some of the most prolific
issuers in recent years, downgrades would also dramatically
shift the composition of Latin American corporate debt overall.
The shift would increase the percentage of credits with junk
ratings to 60% versus 47% today, Milne said.
Petrobras, the state oil entity, is already in the line of
fire after S&P followed the example of Moody's and cut it to
junk as well.
Now stuck with two sub-investment-grade ratings, the heavily
indebted company is likely to be disqualified from many indices
that require two high-grade ratings.
Barclays has already named Petrobras as one of several
Brazilian credits likely to be dropped from its Global and US
Aggregate Indices.
The company's credit curve has been going wider, though it
was little affected on Thursday following S&P's sovereign
downgrade, partly on the assumption that high-grade accounts
have already been quietly exiting over the past month or so.
The calm didn't last, however, and on Friday Petrobras 2024s
were being quoted at 730bp-720bp - around 30bp wide to levels
seen on Thursday.
OPTIONS LIMITED
While active investors may have quietly moved out of the
paper, it may be a different story for passive accounts.
Sarah Leshner Carvalho, a director of research at Barclays,
told IFR this week that a poll of 22 of the largest US
high-grade funds found they were still overweight Petrobras
overall.
To make matters worse, US high-yield funds are unlikely to
absorb the approximately US$3bn-$3.6bn in forced selling among
Petrobras bondholders tracking the Barclays Global Aggregate
index, according to Citigroup.
That leaves EM-dedicated funds and private banking as the
"main landing pad" for Petrobras bonds, Citigroup said.
At this stage, however, EM-dedicated funds are holding fire
amid expectations that more bad news for Brazil is on the
horizon.
"The direction has been clear for so long, and many have
sold on the rumour and bought on the news," said Bryan Carter,
head of EM debt at Arcadian Asset Management.
"However, this is not a typical downgrade, as it is part of
a longer-term evolution - and it is not the last event."
One market-moving development still ahead could be the
resignation of finance minister Joaquim Levy, a market favourite
who has struggled to put Brazil's economy on a sustainable
growth path.
"The only reason the finance minister has stuck around is to
prevent a downgrade," said Carter. "He has no reason to be
there."
For now, investors see few buying opportunities in Latin
America's largest economy.
"While it is true that a downgrade was priced in to a great
extent, we still need to see clear indications of a turnaround
in policies," said Pablo Cisilino, a portfolio manager at Stone
Harbor.
This story is featured in the September 12 issue of IFR
Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Matthew
Davies)