Fitch cuts Brazil rating, says investment grade at risk

SAO PAULO Oct 15 Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut Brazil's credit rating to the brink of junk, warning the country could soon lose its coveted investment grade rating as government finances deteriorate amid a prolonged recession.

Fitch cut Brazil's rating to BBB-minus from BBB. It left a negative outlook on the new rating, suggesting another downgrade is possible over the next year or so. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)