UPDATE 1-Fitch says concerned about Brazil's growing debt burden

SAO PAULO Oct 28 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday
expressed concern about Brazil's deteriorating fiscal accounts
after the government said it will post a record budget deficit
this year.
The agency, which cut Brazil's rating to the brink of junk
less than two weeks ago, said the government's decision to give
up on its 2015 primary budget target underscores the "growing
challenges Brazil is confronting to consolidate its fiscal
accounts."
Instead of a surplus, the Brazilian government now estimates
it will record a primary budget gap, or a deficit before
interest payments, of at least 51.8 billion reais this year
($13.3 billion).
"Fiscal slippage and an increasing government debt burden
have been a source of concern for us," Fitch director Shelly
Shetty said in an emailed statement.
She noted Fitch keeps a negative outlook on Brazil's
BBB-minus credit rating, which means the rating can be cut again
in case of "continued economic and fiscal underperformance."
