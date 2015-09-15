Brazil's fiscal plan is a positive development, says Moody's

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 Brazil's recently-announced austerity measures are a "positive development," a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday in a vote of confidence to President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to plug a budget deficit in 2016.
Moody's analyst Mauro Leos welcomed Rousseff's plan to adopt structural measures that address budget rigidities, saying that such a move is critical for Brazil to "preserve its Baa3 credit rating and stable outlook." (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.