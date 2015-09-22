Brazil better off than countries that lost investment grade -Moody's

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazil has shown clear economic weaknesses but it is still in better shape than countries that recently lost their investment grade credit rating, a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Mauro Leos said at an event in New York that Moody's expects a recession in Latin America's largest economy will stretch into next year. After 2017, "there is a chance" that Brazil will stabilize with growth of about 2 percent and a primary surplus of about 2 percent of GDP, he said at a conference organized by the Council of the Americas. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.