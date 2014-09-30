Moody's analyst says Brazil's finances 'weakest link' for ratings

BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's government spending remains the "weakest link" in the country's credit-rating profile, fueling concerns about slow economic growth and hurting investor confidence, a senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Brazil remains as an "outlier," or has worse debt metrics on average when compared to similarly-rated peers, said Mauro Leos, Moody's sovereign ratings analyst for Brazil, at an event in Sao Paulo.
Earlier this month, Moody's said it could lower Brazil's "Baa2" sovereign debt rating in the next couple of years because a steeper-than-expected economic downturn is making it more difficult for the next government to fight fiscal and current account imbalances.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Walter Brandimarte and W Simon)
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016