UPDATE 4-Brazil downgraded to junk rating by S&P, deepening woes

(Adds government reaction, details)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 Standard & Poor's
downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk grade on Wednesday,
further hampering President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain
investors' trust and pull Latin America's largest economy out of
recession.
The faster-than-anticipated downgrade from investment grade
will likely rock Brazilian financial markets on Thursday and
will increase borrowing costs for the government and Brazilian
companies.
Brazil first won its investment-grade credit rating in 2008
and the S&P downgrade is a major setback for Rousseff, a leftist
struggling to kick-start the economy and shore up weak public
finances.
It further sours market sentiment about the country and
Brazilian assets will suffer because many investors will
perceive higher risks.
S&P cut Brazil's rating to BB-plus, the highest junk rating,
from BBB-minus.
It warned less than two months ago that a downgrade was
possible but the unusually fast move underscores how quickly
Brazil's economy and public finances have deteriorated since
then. The outlook on the new rating remains negative, which
means additional downgrades are possible in the near term.
The investment-grade rating was a key imprimatur that
solidified Brazil's emergence as an economic power during a
decade-long commodities boom that fizzled in recent years as
the Chinese economy, Brazil's biggest export market and once
ravenous for its raw materials, began slowing.
Further fallout from the downgrade will depend on how other
major ratings agencies respond. While there will be some sharp
falls in asset prices now, a flood of "forced selling" is not
expected until a second agency also drops Brazil to junk status.
Forced selling occurs when passive investors, who do not
actively manage their foreign assets, divest because the assets
they hold are removed from investment-grade indices they track.
Fitch Ratings currently rates Brazil at BBB, two notches
above investment grade, with a negative outlook. Moody's
Investors Service downgraded Brazil less than a month ago to the
brink of junk, but said its investment grade was safe for now.
S&P said on Wednesday its decision was based on the mounting
political problems that have muddled economic policy.
These problems, S&P said, have been weighing on the
government's "ability and willingness" to submit a 2016 budget
consistent with the significant policy fixes Rousseff promised
after she won re-election last year.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy responded by saying the
government would in the coming weeks send to Congress proposed
savings measures to guarantee a primary budget surplus in 2016 -
a reversal from late last month in which Rousseff proposed a
budget that forecast a deficit.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said the government would
continue to honor its financial commitments.
Still, the downgrade caught Rousseff's economic team by
surprise. One person at the finance ministry, who requested
anonymity, said it was too early to determine how it will affect
the government's austerity efforts.
'DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN'
Opposition leader Aecio Neves, a senator for the centrist
PSDB party who narrowly lost to Rousseff in last year's
election, called the downgrade "a disaster waiting to happen,
the result of the government's incompetence and mistakes."
He said Rousseff lacked the support she needs to undertake
the pending reforms.
Investors, meanwhile, speculated whether the move would
serve as a wake-up call for the government and Congress to move
faster, and in concert, or whether it would encourage Rousseff
to change tack and boost spending once more to stimulate the
economy.
"Now that the battle to preserve investment grade is lost
... there is some probability that the government could waver
even further," Goldman Sachs senior economist Alberto Ramos said
in a note to clients.
When Brazil first got the coveted investment-grade stamp
from S&P, after decades of financial volatility, it was
considered a star among developing nations.
Leveraging soaring export and tax revenues at the time, the
ruling Workers' Party broadened generous social welfare programs
and encouraged lending by public banks, fueling a prolonged
consumer boom. Combined, the measures lifted 40 million people
out of poverty.
Once Rousseff took office in 2011, however, the economy
began to slow down sharply and last quarter it officially
entered a recession.
The economy has also been weighed down by a massive
corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, freezing many infrastructure investments.
Brazil's currency, the real, has lost a third of its value
this year and the inflation rate has jumped to almost 10
percent.
The economic crises and the corruption scandal have both
battered Rousseff's approval ratings, which are now in single
digits, fuelling opposition calls for her resignation or
impeachment.
Following the downgrade, some traders late on Wednesday said
the currency could plunge to a 13-year low of 3.9 per dollar on
Thursday. Others reviewed circuit breaker rules that could be
triggered to stem volatility when local markets open.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte. Additional reporting by
Patricia Duarte, Paula Laier and Anthony Boadle.; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Kieran Murray)