Brazil's real hits weakest level since April 2009

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 The Brazilian real added to losses on Wednesday afternoon, hitting its weakest level in over four years, as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal later in the day that it is about to cut back on its stimulus program.
The real lost 0.7 percent to 2.2781 per dollar, its weakest level since the beginning of April, 2009. Investors fear that the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus may reduce the flow of dollars to emerging-market countries such as Brazil.
Investors were also cautious before an interest-rate decision by the Brazilian central bank later on Wednesday. The bank is widely expected to increase the country's base Selic rate by half a percentage point to 8.50 percent, in an attempt to contain inflation.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated