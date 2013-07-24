版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 00:33 BJT

Brazil real weakens 1 pct as strong US data rekindles Fed fears

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazil's currency weakened 1 percent on Wednesday after strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data rekindled fears of an early withdrawal of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.

The real last traded at 2.2453 per dollar, down 1.1 percent from Tuesday's close.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐