Real estate in Brazil's biggest market to rebound in 2017 -industry

SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the
greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound
this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes
through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said
on Tuesday.
Housing starts and sales should grow between 5 percent and
10 percent, Secovi-SP chief economist Celso Petrucci said,
adding that those figures may be revised upwards by mid-year.
The group expects home prices to rise 10 percent in the period.
The forecasts underscore newfound optimism in an industry
that has struggle in recent years with scarce credit, high
unemployment and sales cancellations amid a harsh recession.
The improved outlook would be good news for Cyrela Brazil
Realty SA, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA
and Eztec Empreendimentos e Participações SA
, some of Brazil's largest home builders.
An index gauging performance of listed real estate
companies at the São Paulo Stock Exchange is up 26 percent over
the past three months.
Analysts expect Latin America's largest economy to recover
by year-end albeit at a gradual pace as President Michel Temer
advances with sweeping pension, labor and tax reforms.
In 2016, housing starts in the greater São Paulo area fell
30 percent from a year earlier to just below 27,000 units, while
sales of new residential property dropped 24 percent to roughly
25,000 units, according to Secovi-SP, the weakest performance
since records began in 2004.
In recent months, construction companies have lowered prices
to reduce inventories after a rash of cancelled sales.
