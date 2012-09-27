版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 04:49 BJT

Brazil wants pay TV companies to invest more as complaints soar

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 27 The Brazilian telecommunications watchdog Anatel on Thursday gave pay-TV companies 30 days to present an investment plan to reduce service glitches after subscriber complaints doubled over the past 12 months.

Brasilia-based Anatel announced the decision in an e-mailed statement.

