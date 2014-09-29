Brazil eases rules on foreign investments on depositary receipts

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's main economic policy
body eased on Monday some rules governing foreign investment on
local depositary receipts, in a move aimed at kick starting a
largely dormant market.
The Monetary Policy Council decided that non-resident
investors' purchases of Brazilian depositary receipts, known as
BDRs, could also be made from a local Brazilian account and not
only from a foreign account. In a statement, the council, known
as CMN, will allow BDRs to be linked to financial assets other
than stocks exclusively.
BDRs were created almost a decade ago to attract foreign
investment into Brazil's equity market and to allow companies
with domiciles outside Brazil to list their shares in the São
Paulo Stock Exchange. Yet the number of issuers has turned out
to fall short of expectations at the time.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)