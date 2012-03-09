Sete Brasil to raise up to $2.9 bln for rigs-paper

* Sete in talks with U.S.-based EIG Global, newspaper says

* Floris's Lucce Drilling may also take stake - report

* Sete Brasil has $43 bln of contracts for 28 oil rigs

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 Brazilian oil rig company Sete Brasil plans to raise up to 5.1 billion reais ($2.9 billion) of new capital from private investors and investment funds such as Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners, the Valor Economico newspaper reported on Friday.

Other potential investors include Lucce Drilling, a company created by Brazilian investor Aldo Floris, who along with EIG has signed letters committing to investment, Valor said.

Floris and executives of EIG were not immediately available for comment.

Sete Brasil has contracts worth about 75 billion reais ($43 billion) to build and operate 28 offshore oil rigs for Petrobras , Brazil's state-owned oil company.

The rigs will be used to explore for oil in Brazil's offshore areas - including the Campos and Santos Basins - which are home to 80 percent of Brazil's oil output and make up one of the world's largest oil frontiers outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Campos and Santos may contain about 100 billion barrels of oil, enough to meet all needs in the United States, the world's largest consumer, for more than 14 years.

Sete Brasil is controlled by Brazilian pension funds Petros and Funcef and banks BTG Pactual , Bradesco and Santander, Valor said.

Other investors in Sete Brasil include Brazilian Pension fund Previ, Petrobras and Valia, the employee pension fund of Vale SA, the newspaper reported.