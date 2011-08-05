Brazil shipyard says local-made rigs more costly

* Shipyard says national content rules driving up costs
* Sete Brasil seeks reduction in national content rules
* Petrobras CEO says national industry is responding
By Denise Luna
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 Brazil's leading shipyard
Sete Brasil said on Friday government expectations about
national content requirements for building the rigs, platforms
and ships needed to develop its massive offshore oil reserves
were unrealistic.
Company Chief Executive Joao Carlos Ferraz said
requirements that 60 percent of the rigs his company is
building for state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) be produced
locally were out of line with international industry norms.
He said drilling rigs built in Brazil were 15 percent more
expensive than in rival shipbuilder South Korea. The statements
underscored Brazil's challenge of educating and training its
workforce to meet the needs of its booming economy.
An extremely tight labor market is becoming a threat to the
central bank's effort to rein in inflation, which has surpassed
its upper target range of 6.5 percent annually.
The government of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva launched the program to revive the country's moribund
shipbuilding industry. Petrobras, which holds a 10 percent
stake in Sete Brasil, created the company with a group of banks
and pension funds.
During a forum on national content in Rio de Janeiro, Sete
Brasil's Ferraz asked the government to reduce the requirements
for companies operating in the shipbuilding industry from the
current 60 percent national content to a level somewhere closer
to the 40 percent requirements used by South Korea.
"South Korea has an absurdly long back-order list, and it
can't even meet 40 percent national content," Ferraz said. "By
current requirements, that go component by component throughout
the whole production process, it is more difficult and costly
to build drilling rigs in Brazil."
Sete Brasil won the first Petrobras tender to build seven
rigs as part of a larger package to construct 28 of the massive
vessels that drill kilometers below the ocean floor to sniff
out oil and natural gas deposits.
PETROBRAS STRIKES BACK
Petrobras Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli responded
that if Sete Brasil "did not submit a good price for the next
rigs, it will lose," avoiding that question of whether rigs
build in South Korea were more competitive.
Petrobras has already canceled more than one tender for new
rigs and ships to be built in Brazil in recent months because
it considered all of the local shipyards' bids too high.
Gabrielli said the local industry was adequately responding
to the demand created by Petrobras for new vessels and services
to develop the subsalt oil reserves.
The company expects to commission the building of 568
support ships for its offshore operations by 2015. It also
plans to have 94 production platforms and 65 drilling rigs
built, as well over the same period.
"The P-57 production rig came out two months ahead of
schedule. Conditions are improving," Gabrielli said.
(Writing by Reese Ewing)