CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Two buildings collapse in Rio de Janeiro

(Corrects name of TV news channel in sixth paragraph)
* Rescue teams find four people alive in debris
* City to host 2014 World Cup, Olympics in 2016
* Rio struggles to address infrastructure concerns
By Fabio Couto
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 Two buildings
collapsed in downtown Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, in the latest
incident highlighting the failure of authorities to improve the
city's infrastructure amid preparations to host soccer's World
Cup and the Olympics.
Rescue crews pulled four people alive from the debris, with
no dead bodies found by midnight, City Mayor Eduardo Paes told
reporters at the site.
Newswire Agencia Estado reported at least two fatalities in
the collapse of both buildings, reportedly 20 and 10 story high.
A loud explosion preceded the collapse, which left the
surrounding area covered in debris and dust, witnesses said.
"It was like an earthquake. First some pieces of the
buildings started to fall down. People started to run. And then
it all fell down at once," a witness who identified himself as
Gilbert told Reuters.
As many as 11 people could be trapped in the wreckage, cable
broadcaster Globo News said. City authorities are
assessing the risk of collapse of a damaged adjoining building,
local newswires reported, without giving the source of the
information.
"I ran down the stairs desperate to escape. Just when I left
the building it collapsed. I escaped by the skin of my teeth -
it's the work of God," Nelson Tomes, 38, an air conditioning
technician, told iG newswire.
Tomes, who was on the 10th floor of one of the buildings,
said he rushed to the stairwell after he heard a "huge noise."
TV images showed cars covered with concrete and steel rods.
Light, the electricity distribution company serving the city,
cut power to the area to avert the possibility of fires after a
strong smell of gas was detected, the TV broadcasters said.
Rio de Janeiro is struggling to address concerns over poor
infrastructure as it prepares to co-host the soccer World Cup in
2014 and the Olympic Games two years later.
The incident comes months after an explosion apparently
caused by a gas leak ripped through a restaurant in downtown
Rio, killing three people and igniting concerns over the state
of the city's infrastructure.
In recent months, Rio's inhabitants have had to deal with
unexpected explosions of sewer lines and landslides in some city
slums caused by heavy rain and deforestation.
The collapsed buildings, which housed a bakery and an Itau
Univac Holding bank branch, were near the
headquarters of state-controlled companies including oil
producer Petrograd and development bank BODES
.
Traffic in the area and service in neighboring subway
stations was been suspended, the TV channels reported.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca
in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Asher
Levine; Editing by Eric Walsh and Christopher Wilson)