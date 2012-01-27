CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Four dead, 22 missing in Rio buildings collapse

(Corrects headline to say 22 instead of 17)
* Three buildings collapse in Rio de Janeiro
* Likely cause was structural failure, mayor says
* Rio to host 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 Rescuers on
Thursday recovered four bodies from the rubble of three
buildings that collapsed in downtown Rio, highlighting the
creaky infrastructure of the city that will host the 2014 soccer
World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
The buildings, one 20 floors high, collapsed on Wednesday
night in a cloud of dust behind the city's 100-year-old Belle
Epoque-style Municipal Theater.
Engineers said work was being done with no permits from city
regulators on two floors of the taller building, which could
have caused it to collapse and bring the other buildings down.
Rescue teams pulled six people alive from the rubble, but at
least 22 people were missing, said Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo
Paes said in a news conference.
"We need to keep working with tranquility so the rescue
teams keep up with the search," Paes said.
The buildings housed offices that had mostly closed for the
day and few people were on the normally busy street at the time
of the disaster.
Paes said the cause of the collapse could have been a
structural failure as a result of building work underway inside
one of the buildings. He said there was no gas leak that could
have caused an explosion.
Building work was underway on the third and ninth floors
that was not authorized by the Rio building commission, said
Luiz Antonio Cosenza, head of the local engineers association.
"The most likely scenario was structural failure," he said.
Rio is struggling to address concerns about its decrepit
infrastructure, unreliable power supplies and deficient public
transportation as it prepares to host global sporting events.
Construction and renovation of 12 stadiums for the soccer
World Cup in 2014 is behind schedule and there is concern that
Brazil's overcrowded and inefficient airports will be not able
to handle masses of sports fans expected to attend the events.
The building collapses come months after an explosion
apparently caused by a gas leak ripped through a restaurant in
downtown Rio, killing three people and igniting more concern
about the state of the city's infrastructure.
In recent months, Rio's inhabitants have had to deal with
exploding sewer lines and landslides in the city's slums caused
by heavy rain and deforestation.
The collapsed buildings had a bakery and an Itau Unibanco
Holding bank branch on the ground floor and were near
the headquarters of state-run companies such as oil giant
Petrobras and development bank BNDES.
Witnesses said they heard the structures cracking and saw
plaster falling before the buildings collapsed, causing panic in
the streets and covering parked cars with dust and debris.
"It was like an earthquake. First some pieces of the
buildings started to fall down. People started to run. And then
it all fell down at once," a witness who identified himself as
Gilbert told Reuters.
One man said he was on the 10th floor and ran down the
stairs just in time to escape the collapse.
"My wife was inside. I spoke with her just before the
collapse," another man in tears said on television.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony
Boadle; editing by Christopher Wilson)