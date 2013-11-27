Brazil sells concession to main road in soy belt to Odebrecht

SAO PAULO Nov 27 Brazil completed the latest
leg in a campaign to lure billions in private investment to
upgrade its creaky infrastructure by awarding rights to pave and
maintain a highway concession that cuts through the heart of the
country's main grains belt.
Local engineering conglomerate Odebrecht Transport won on
Wednesday the rights to operate the BR-163 for 30 years. The
highway runs through Brazil's main grain producing state of Mato
Grosso.
The road leads through Mato Grosso into Para state to Amazon
River ports and could open a long-sought northern export route
for the country's farm sector.