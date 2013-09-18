版本:
Consorcio do Planalto wins bid for Brazilian highway in auction

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Consorcio do Planalto on Wednesday won the right to operate 436 kilometers (273 miles) of the BR-050 highway linking Goias in Brazil's central farm belt to Minas Gerais in the mineral-rich and industrialized southeast, pledging to invest 3 billion reais ($1.33 billion).

Consorcio is composed of Brazilian construction companies Senpar SA, Construtora Estrutural SA; Construtora Kamilos SA, Ellenco Construções SA; Engenharia e Comercio Bandeirantes and Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos. The group presented the winning bid, with a discount of 42.38 percent over the government's proposed toll for the road.

