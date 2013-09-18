Consorcio do Planalto wins bid for Brazilian highway in auction

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Consorcio do Planalto on
Wednesday won the right to operate 436 kilometers (273 miles) of
the BR-050 highway linking Goias in Brazil's central farm belt
to Minas Gerais in the mineral-rich and industrialized
southeast, pledging to invest 3 billion reais ($1.33 billion).
Consorcio is composed of Brazilian construction companies
Senpar SA, Construtora Estrutural SA; Construtora Kamilos SA,
Ellenco Construções SA; Engenharia e Comercio Bandeirantes and
Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos. The group presented the winning
bid, with a discount of 42.38 percent over the government's
proposed toll for the road.