UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff presses banks to cut lending rates

By Hugo Bachega
BRASILIA, April 30 President Dilma Rousseff
turned up the heat on Brazil's private banks on Monday, warning
them that her government would be "firm" in demanding they cut
their lending rates in tandem with the central bank's falling
benchmark interest rate.
"It's inadmissible that Brazil, which has one of the most
solid and profitable financial systems, continues to have one of
the world's highest interest rates," Rousseff said in a speech
on the eve of the Labor Day holiday.
The government says private lenders have failed to pass on
lower borrowing costs to consumers and businesses and points to
recent cuts by state-controlled banks as proof that commercial
banks have room to reduce the rates they charge on loans.
Boosting consumer spending is a government priority to stoke
the country's economic growth which sputtered to a rate of 2.7
percent in 2011 after a blazing 7.5 percent expansion in 2010,
but that will require an adequate supply of affordable credit.
Brazil's bank spreads, or the difference between what they
pay out in interest to depositors and what they charge in
interest on loans, are among the world's highest.
The central bank's monetary policy committee cut the
benchmark Selic interest rate to 9 percent on April 18, near
historic lows for Brazil but exorbitant compared to rates close
to zero in struggling developed nations.
"The Brazilian economy will only be fully competitive when
our interest rates, be it to the producer or to the consumer,
match those practiced on the international market," Rousseff
said.
Rousseff will meet with pro-government political party
leaders on Wednesday to set out an action plan to force down the
lending rates banks charge. Finance Minister Guido Mantega will
also make a presentation at the meeting.
State-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil < BBAS3.SA >,
Brazil's largest, and Caixa Economica Federal <C EF.UL> were the
first to reduce their spreads, prompting others to follow.
Banco do Brasil reported a jump in demand for its consumer
and business credit lines after slashing its interest rates
earlier this month.
The country's two biggest lenders, Banco Bradesco
and Banco Itau said in mid-April they would lower
rates in response to the government's calls and after cuts by
rivals HSBC and Banco Santander Brasil.
Separately, Rousseff, Brazil's first female president who
took office in January last year, said the government would aim
to make "measured" tax cuts and pursue an exchange rate that
would stimulate exports of industrial goods and farm produce.