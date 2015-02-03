Brazil faces recession, Rousseff under pressure as drought drags on

| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Feb 3 A severe drought is
accelerating Brazil's expected descent into recession, adding to
President Dilma Rousseff's woes as she takes unpopular austerity
measures and faces economic fallout from a corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, has nearly run out of
water and the whole country faces power rationing as the worst
drought in more than 80 years dries up hydroelectric reservoirs.
The water and energy shortages are hitting just as the
government moves to cut spending and raise taxes to restore
business confidence shaken by her interventionist policies and
revelations of a massive kickback scheme at Petrobras.
Executives at leading engineering firms have been arrested
in the corruption case and thousands of construction workers
have been laid off, further hampering the economy as work is
slowed or halted on major infrastructure projects.
The economy appears on the verge of its second recession in
a year and even low unemployment numbers, a bright spot of the
economy in the last decade, are expected to start rising.
Inflation is expected to top 7 percent despite double-digit
interest rates.
"We know this first quarter will be terrible. We're not
hiding that fact," a member of Rousseff's cabinet told Reuters.
The minister, who asked not to be named, said water
rationing looks inevitable in the three largest metropolitan
areas - Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte - home to
nearly 40 million people.
The government may also need to ration electricity for the
first time since 2001, before Rousseff's leftist Workers' Party
took power.
That would be a fresh blow to Rousseff's credibility. A
former energy minister who began her second term as president
last month, she has repeatedly boasted that Brazil would never
again face the kind of energy shortages that crippled the
economy 14 years ago.
To ensure power supplies during peak demand hours, the
government plans to call on private businesses such as shopping
malls and hotels to use their own generators, Energy Minister
Eduardo Braga said.
Economists estimate water rationing in southeast Brazil,
which accounts for 60 percent of economic output, could cut
growth by up to 1 percent and hurt key export crops like sugar
cane and coffee.
In Sao Paulo, authorities have already lowered water
pressure for up to 18 hours a day, prompting many residents to
stockpile bottled water.
Large shopping centers and some apartment complexes are
expanding water storage capacity in preparation for rationing, a
local trade association said.
"First our largest city faced supply problems. Now the
second, Rio de Janeiro, is lacking water and we also are looking
at an energy failure," said Antonio Carlos Zuffo, a civil
engineering professor at the state university in Campinas who
led a study on Sao Paulo's reservoirs last year.
He said Sao Paulo's largest reservoir system, Cantareira,
could dry out by the end of March if rains remain below average.
A rationing plan of five days off and two days on could extend
that by three months, though it is considered a last resort by
water utility Sabesp.
Experts like Zuffo say the crisis could have been avoided
but Sao Paulo's state government, ruled by the main opposition
PSDB party, and federal authorities opted against rationing in
the run-up to elections in October. They then lost their bets on
rains returning to normal levels in January.
IMPACT ON INDUSTRY
If forecasts for February rainfall of just half the
historical average prove accurate, electricity rationing will
become a real risk, especially for industry which consumes 40
percent of generating capacity.
Thymos Energia, a local consultancy, now sees a 66 percent
chance of power rationing, up from 40 percent just two weeks
ago.
Some say unofficial rationing is already underway. Two weeks
ago, the government ordered rolling power cuts in eight states
to avoid a larger crisis as Brazilians cranked up air
conditioning on the hottest day of the year in Sao Paulo. Brazil
had to import electricity from Argentina for two days as a
result.
The dry spell has prompted some companies in the southeast
to voluntarily cut water usage and truck water in to keep
operations stable, the Sao Paulo state industry association
FIESP said. Ramping up production is out of the question.
"No industries in these areas are allowed to expand their
activity if that means increasing water consumption," said
Anícia Pio, of FIESP's environmental department.
Sao Paulo state's water department said it recently denied
companies permits to use certain kinds of wells but that
industrial output had not been affected.
HURTING ECONOMY
While drought and the specter of energy rationing hang over
industry, it is the corruption scandal at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
that has thrown the engineering and construction
sector into crisis.
Some smaller construction firms are going bankrupt as a
result of investigations that also led to corruption charges
against 39 people, including executives of prominent companies
such as Camargo Correa, UTC Engenharia, OAS, Galvao Engenharia,
Mendes Junior and Engevix.
Petrobras, Brazil's largest company and a major source of
capital investment, has halted payments to firms implicated in
the graft scheme and barred them from bidding for new contracts.
Economists at Tendencias consultancy say investment cutbacks
at Petrobras and ensuing delays on infrastructure projects could
shave between 1 and 1.9 percent off growth in 2015.
The investigation is expected to soon implicate Workers'
Party politicians and some allies in Congress for allegedly
receiving money funneled from overpriced Petrobras contracts.
Yet the government is more concerned about the impact on the
economy, calling on prosecutors and judges to punish anyone
found guilty of corruption but spare the companies so that they
can continue operating.
"We are more worried about the economic impact than the
political accusations, because if the big companies are hurt
that would be bad for the economy," the minister said.
