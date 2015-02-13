Rousseff's austerity plan for Brazil runs into trouble with allies

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 13 President Dilma Rousseff's
austerity push has run into stiff opposition from her own allies
in Congress that could derail her efforts to restore Brazil's
fiscal credibility and avoid a damaging credit rating downgrade.
The leftist leader's allies, including members of her own
Workers' Party, are seeking to water down a first batch of
unpopular bills that trim unemployment and pension benefits and
save some 18 billion reais ($6.32 billion).
The bills are part of an austerity drive led by Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy, a fiscal conservative picked by Rousseff
to plug a growing public-sector deficit with spending cuts and
tax hikes aimed at saving the once booming economy's coveted
investment grade.
If Brazil can't get its fiscal house in order, it could
suffer additional credit rating downgrades pushing its debt into
junk territory - a move that would be devastating for an economy
that badly needs to woo investment to bounce back from an
economic slump now in its fifth year.
Labor unions, which have been loyal partners of Workers'
Party governments since 2003, feel the Rousseff administration
has betrayed its leftist ideals and are planning demonstrations
in March to stop approval of the bills.
"We're going to take to the streets. Nobody wants to lose
rights," Miguel Torres, the head of the 14-million-strong Força
Sindical labor federation, told Reuters. He said Levy should tax
wealth and capital repatriation by foreign companies instead.
To recover investor confidence, Rousseff faces the difficult
task of tightening purse strings just as Brazil's economy is
sliding toward recession and industries are increasing layoffs.
The downturn, along with a massive corruption scandal at
state-run oil giant Petrobras, has pushed Rousseff's approval
rating to an all-time low, weakening her position in Congress.
Lindbergh Farias, a Worker's Party senator, said chipping
away at labor benefits amounts to political suicide at a time
when Rousseff could need workers' support on the streets to fend
off any effort to impeach her over the scandal at Petrobras
, whose board she presided over from 2003-2010.
The opposition is enjoying the moment as Rousseff faces an
open revolt from her base.
"The fiscal adjustment risks failure even before it gets to
the floor of Congress because the governing coalition is in
disarray," said Carlos Sampaio, leader of the main opposition
party, the PSDB, in the lower chamber of Congress.
Sampaio said Rousseff should have begun by cutting bloated
government spending, like eliminating some of the 39 ministries
in Brasilia, instead of going after workers' rights. He said the
PSDB will seek to reduce the measures' impact on labor benefits.
TOUGH MEDICINE
Rousseff's minister in charge of relations with Congress,
Pepe Vargas, said allies in her 10-party coalition would be
shooting themselves in the foot if they don't back the austerity
drive.
"All the parties will have to help in the fiscal adjustment,
because they are in the government too. If they don't, the
ministries they have will run out of funding," Vargas told
Reuters.
He said the government is ready to sit down with lawmakers
to iron out differences, but it will insist cutbacks are needed.
The government's proposal to modify labor laws would require
Brazilians to have held a job for 18 months before seeking
unemployment benefits. Critics want to change that back to six
months, or are proposing a compromise of 12 months.
Another measure will reduce by half social security pensions
received by spouses of deceased workers and tighten conditions
under which they qualify, such as a minimum requirement of two
years of marriage.
Some ruling party lawmakers believe the austerity drive is
excessive and will erode the government's political capital at a
time when its popularity is sliding along with the economy.
"You are applying an injection that cures the disease but
ends up killing the patient," said a senior Workers' Party
senator who asked for anonymity to speak freely. "As it stands,
this package of measures will not be approved in Congress."
Some of the changes proposed by lawmakers could reduce by
nearly half the estimated 18 billion reais in savings from the
labor bills, congressional aides told Reuters.
Even if the government's proposals are approved by Congress,
economists say the savings won't be enough to meet this year's
primary budget surplus goal of 1.2 percent of gross domestic
product and that more spending cuts will be needed.
The government has so far announced a series of measures
that, taken together, would save about 40 billion reais.
Given the likely drop in tax revenues as the economy slows,
it needs around 55 billion reais in budget cuts and tax
increases to meet its fiscal savings target of 66 billion reais,
according to economists at Itaú Unibanco.
Much of those savings are likely to come from a reduction in
investments, which Rousseff had vowed to maintain at all costs
during her successful re-election campaign last year.
To make up for any loss of revenue resulting from changes to
the unemployment and pension bills, Levy's team is preparing
additional measures to trim past tax benefits for businesses and
exporters, a finance ministry official told Reuters.
The planned measures have already caused tensions within
Rousseff's cabinet. Trade Minister Armando Monteiro publicly
defended the programs that give tax benefits and cheap loans to
Brazilian exporters as key to keeping industries competitive.
Monteiro also rejected a proposal to close the offices that
Brazil's trade promotion department APEX has in a dozen cities
from Dubai to Beijing and Moscow to save money by moving staff
to the Brazilian embassies there, a trade ministry source said.
($1 = 2.8499 Brazilian reais)
