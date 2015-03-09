UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff asks nation to back austerity plan

(Adds protests during speech)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 8 President Dilma Rousseff
appealed to Brazilians on Sunday to back fiscal austerity
policies, while saying that the belt-tightening will last as
long as needed and results will only start showing at the end of
this year.
With the economy stalled and ties with her coalition allies
in disarray due to a corruption probe at state-run oil company
Petrobras, Rousseff needs support for unpopular steps
to reduce a gaping deficit and save Brazil's investment grade
rating on its debt from a downgrade by ratings agencies.
"This is a process that will last as long as necessary to
rebalance our economy," Rousseff said in a nationally televised
speech marking International Women's Day. She said she expected
the economy to start recovering at the end of this year.
The leftist leader said belt-tightening started with
cutbacks in government spending and moved on to reducing tax
breaks and subsidies for credit.
Rousseff's plans to cut unemployment and pension benefits,
however, have met with resistance from within her own Workers'
Party. And a decree to raise payroll taxes paid by businesses
was thrown out by her main ally in the Senate last week.
That almost unprecedented congressional maneuver was a sign
of how fallout from the multibillion-dollar kickback scandal at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known,
threatens Rousseff's agenda.
The graft scandal and economic slump have hurt Rousseff's
popularity. During her speech, residents in some neighborhoods
of Brazil's biggest cities booed and banged on pans, calling for
her to quit.
Rousseff told Brazilians that temporary sacrifices would be
needed to restore the government's overdrawn accounts.
She blamed a global economic slowdown and a severe drought
for Brazil's current woes. There was no admission of mistakes in
the economic policies of her first term that undermined investor
confidence and helped push the world's seventh economy toward
recession.
In an attempt to spur investment, Rousseff said her
government plans to grant new concessions to build roads,
railways, ports and airports this year and enter into new
partnerships with the private sector.
Brazil's Supreme Court announced on Friday it will
investigate the heads of both houses of Congress and 32 other
sitting politicians, all but one from Rousseff's governing
coalition, for allegedly receiving money from overpriced
contracts with Petrobras.
Rousseff made only one reference to the scandal shaking
Brazil's political establishment. She said the "regrettable
episode" was the target of a "wide-ranging, independent and
rigorous" investigation.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)