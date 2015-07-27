Brazil's biggest party sticks with unpopular Rousseff - for now

| BRASILIA, July 27
BRASILIA, July 27 Brazil's largest party is
standing by deeply unpopular President Dilma Rousseff for now
despite the defection of one of its own leaders, but that could
change if an expected recession stirs up social unrest, party
leaders say.
Rousseff is struggling to save her presidency amid the worst
economic downturn in 25 years and a political crisis set off by
a massive kickback scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
implicating dozens of politicians from her coalition.
Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower house of Congress, broke
off ties with Rousseff and wants his Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB) to pull out of the coalition but other
party leaders say they are not ready to do that.
Instead, they plan to stand by Rousseff until 2018, when the
party plans to field its own presidential election candidate.
"We will not break with her government now because that
would worsen the serious economic situation Brazil faces in the
second half of the year," Senator Eunicio Oliveira, the PMDB's
leader in the Senate, told Reuters.
Just six months into her second and final term, Rousseff is
walking on thin ice.
Polls show that almost two in every three Brazilians would
like to see her impeached for mismanaging the economy and
allegedly using kickback money in her 2010 and 2014 election
campaigns. Her approval rating dropped to 7.7 percent in one
poll published last week.
Rousseff's own leftist Workers' Party has attacked the
austerity measures she has adopted to curb a growing fiscal
deficit that threatens Brazil's investment grade.
Even her mentor, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
has distanced himself.
Rousseff's isolation in a rebellious Congress has undermined
her belt-tightening policies. Combined with falling revenues in
a shrinking economy, her economic team has had to lower its
fiscal savings targets for 2015 through 2017, increasing the
risk of a downgrade by credit agencies.
While Cunha will try to obstruct her agenda, continued PMDB
backing means Rousseff still has a chance of getting further
bills to cut spending and raise revenues through an unruly
Congress that has so far diluted her austerity measures.
RISK OF IMPEACHMENT
Rousseff's risk of impeachment increased greatly 10 days ago
when Cunha, a conservative PMDB leader, declared he was
switching to the opposition.
Cunha told Reuters on Friday that he has no plans to impeach
the president yet his first step after defecting was to start
examining the merit of 11 requests before Congress for
Rousseff's impeachment.
Cunha himself has been accused of taking a $5 million bribe
to facilitate two Petrobras contracts for drilling ships,
however, and government officials hope he will be indicted
before he can damage the president.
Rousseff is not among the 32 sitting politicians suspected
of receiving kickbacks in the widening Petrobras scandal.
That does not mean she is in the clear, however. Cunha could
get legal ammunition to seek impeachment if a federal audits
court finds the government fiddled fiscal accounts last year to
make them look better. A verdict on that is expected in late
August.
Still, neither the PMDB nor the main opposition party, the
centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) are seeking
Rousseff's impeachment, preferring to let the Worker's Party
take the blame for Brazil's economic woes and thus enhance their
own chances in the 2018 presidential race.
POPULAR PRESSURE
That could change.
Brazil's economy is expected to contract 1.7 percent this
year, unemployment is rising and inflation is stubbornly high,
so any surge in popular unrest could push Rousseff's wavering
allies over the edge.
"If Brazilians take to the streets massively to demand a
change of government, then there will be no way to hold this
already fractious coalition together," said PMDB lawmaker Danilo
Forte, a critic of his party's marriage to the Workers' Party.
Rousseff's strategic affairs minister, Mangabeira Unger,
said there was no legal basis to remove the president.
"Not even her worst adversaries have accused her of any
moral transgression," Unger said in an interview, adding that
impeachment would precipitate a crisis that is not in the
interest of any of Brazil's main political parties.
A gauge of anti-government sentiment will come on August 16
when nationwide protests have been called against Rousseff.
Forte said things would be even worse for Rousseff without
her vice president, PMDB veteran Michel Temer, who has taken
over her relations with Congress.
An aide to Temer said the vice-president has sped up
patronage appointments to keep Rousseff's allies happy,
including directors of state companies and regulatory agencies.
He also released 800 million reais ($237 million) last week
in pork-barrel funding for lawmakers' districts, with another 5
billion reais available by year-end.
($1 = 3.37 Brazilian reais)
