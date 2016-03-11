UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff says not resigning in political crisis

(Adds currency firming, analysts up odds of Rousseff exit)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 11 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff rejected calls for her resignation on Friday amidst a
political storm deepened by a massive corruption scandal and
blamed her opponents for causing a crisis that has hurt the
Brazilian economy.
"No one has the right to ask for the resignation of a
legitimately elected president without showing proof that I
violated the Constitution to warrant my impeachment," Rousseff
told reporters, indicating she has no intention of quitting
despite Brazil's worst economic recession in 25 years.
The leftist leader, who was narrowly re-elected in 2014, is
losing ground among her coalition allies and faces nationwide
demonstrations Sunday organized by opposition parties seeking to
rally support for impeaching the president in Congress.
Rousseff said calls for her resignation were damaging the
Brazilian economy, which shrank 3.8 percent last year.
"This wave of rumors is creating a political crisis that is
absolutely negative for the economy," she said.
Brazil's currency, however, strengthened ahead of Sunday's
pro-impeachment protests, ending a third week of gains as
investors bet on a change of government ushering in more
business-friendly policies to restore confidence and growth.
The real climbed 4.5 percent against the dollar for the week
and ended at 3.59 to the dollar, its strongest close since
August.
Opposition parties are seeking to unseat Rousseff by
impeachment in Congress or annulment of her re-election for
allegedly using illegal money from the Petrobras bribery and
kickback scandal to fund her campaign.
Charges of money laundering brought against her mentor and
predecessor former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have
deepened the crisis this week.
Rousseff said an arrest warrant requested by Sao Paulo state
prosecutors for Lula on Thursday had absolutely no legal basis.
She declined to confirm press reports that Lula would be
offered a post in her cabinet as a way to give him some immunity
from the corruption investigation, but she said she would be
proud to have him in her government.
The widening corruption probe surrounding state-run oil
company Petrobras has turned key lawmakers from
Brazil's largest party against Rousseff, threatening to split
her coalition and increasing chances of her impeachment in
Congress this year.
The Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, known as the PMDB,
is the main ally of the ruling Workers' Party and its leader,
Michel Temer, is Rousseff's vice president. The party is
expected to avoid an outright break with Rousseff's government
at a biennial convention on Saturday, but it could decide to
free its lawmakers to vote for Rousseff's impeachment, which
would put Temer in the presidential seat.
The advance of the corruption probe towards the inner circle
of the Rousseff government and the prospect of mass protests led
the Eurasia risk-analysis firm to raise the odds of her ouster
from office to 65 percent from 55 percent.
