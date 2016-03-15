UPDATE 1-Brazil's largest party closer to backing impeachment after protests

(Adds ministers back Rousseff; heads of two agencies quit)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 14 Record protests against
President Dilma Rousseff have all but guaranteed her impeachment
by pushing hesitant lawmakers from Brazil's biggest party to
favor her ouster, party sources said on Monday.
The Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), the biggest
partner in Rousseff's governing coalition, is poised to vote
against her in ongoing proceedings in Congress to impeach the
president. Rousseff is beset by a corruption scandal and an
economy suffering its worst recession in decades.
Massive turnout for nationwide protests on Sunday tipped the
balance within the PMDB, three senior party sources said. Over 1
million Brazilians took to the streets to call for Rousseff's
removal.
"Impeachment is inevitable," said one of the three senior
PMDB officials, who is close to the government but spoke on the
condition of anonymity.
Though the party is notoriously fickle, with no fixed
ideology and a longstanding ability to swing with the prevailing
political winds, the PMDB has been increasingly reluctant to
continue supporting Rousseff.
In a vote at a party convention on Saturday, it resolved to
make a final decision on whether to continue supporting Rousseff
within 30 days.
Even so, many variables could affect Rousseff's political
straits.
One important PMDB faction of legislators from Rio de
Janeiro still supports the government because the state, which
is run by the party, is reliant on federal funds for many
ongoing projects.
And former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an able
negotiator and longtime ally of the PMDB, might join Rousseff's
government and help soothe strained relations.
Still, after Sunday's large turnout, PMDB officials said
they could be ready to formally vote Rousseff from office by the
end of May, or even sooner. The impeachment effort, which began
last year, is driven by accounting irregularities in the
government budget.
Rousseff, who is 15 months into her second term and helms
the 13th year of government for the ruling Workers' Party, has
repeatedly called the impeachment effort baseless.
In a statement on Sunday, the government acknowledged the
protests and praised their peaceful nature.
PMDB officials said the protests swayed party members
because they confirmed recent opinion polls showing that most
Brazilians want to see Rousseff impeached.
In a speech in the Senate, Romero Jucá, the PMDB's deputy
leader, called the demonstrations "crippling, alarming, decisive
and explicit in showing the will of the vast majority of
Brazilians."
Party officials say PMDB senators who backed the government
until days ago have changed their stance. For Rousseff, support
in the Senate is crucial because until now the chamber has been
more loyal to her government than the lower house.
A MATTER OF TIME
According to Brasilia-based consultancy Arko Advice,
Rousseff's impeachment is just a question of time.
"The protests confirmed that President Rousseff has lost
support on the streets after losing control of the economy and
the political situation," said Arko partner and political
scientist Lucas de Aragão.
Shares in Brazilian companies and the country's real
currency have surged in recent weeks as investors bet
that a change in government would lift business and consumer
confidence. On Monday, however, the real and stocks fell on
doubts about what a post-Rousseff government might look like.
If Rousseff lost an impeachment vote, Vice President Michel
Temer, the PMDB leader, would succeed her. Six other
PMDB officials also hold cabinet posts in Rousseff's government.
Oxford Economics, another consultancy, said a temporary
PMDB-led government could speed up structural reforms and stop
Brazil's decline, though just a change of government might not
be enough for a recovery.
Rousseff called the PMDB ministers to a meeting where all
six pledged to support her government and oppose impeachment.
But the PMDB leadership in the state of Santa Catarina decided
to break with Rousseff, and its members resigned as heads of
national tourism agency Embratur and state utility Eletrosul.
The administration is hoping to rally what is left of its
support base, historically labor unions and other organized
leftist groups. Some of the groups have called for
demonstrations to defend the government Friday.
Rousseff has also offered to bring Lula into the cabinet.
The former president himself faces charges in the corruption
scandal but his presence in the government could lend order to
an increasingly chaotic administration. It would also shield
Lula from legal charges because ministers, under Brazilian law,
can only be tried by the Supreme Court.
Sao Paulo state prosecutors have requested Lula's arrest for
allegedly benefiting from graft money generated by bribery and
kickback schemes uncovered at state-oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
The PMDB has its own reasons to hasten Rousseff's
impeachment. Several top party figures, including the speaker of
the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, are under investigation in
connection with the scandal.
"Impeaching Rousseff will help them avoid prosecution by
reducing political pressure on the investigation," said Gabriel
Petrus, an analyst with business consulting firm Barral M Jorge.
Impeachment would also make it less likely Brazil's top
electoral court could annul Rousseff's 2014 re-election for
allegedly using Petrobras graft money as campaign funding.
Because Temer won the vice presidency as Rousseff's running
mate, a ruling against her in that case would annul his election
too.
(Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú; Editing by Daniel
Flynn, Paulo Prada, Alistair Bell and Leslie Adler)