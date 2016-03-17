UPDATE 5-Brazilians protest after Lula named chief of staff, gains immunity

(Adds details, background throughout)
By Anthony Boadle and Caroline Stauffer
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 16 Protests erupted in
several Brazilian cities on Wednesday after President Dilma
Rousseff named her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva chief
of staff and a taped conversation fed opposition claims the move
was meant to shield Lula from prosecution.
In the capital Brasilia, riot police fired pepper spray at
more than 5,000 demonstrators who filled the streets outside the
presidential palace and Congress building. They waved banners
calling for the leftist leader's resignation and Lula's arrest.
Thousands more demonstrators packed the main Avenue Paulista
in Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial hub, which was the center of
national protests on Sunday that drew more than 1 million people
onto the streets in a call for Rousseff's departure.
With Brazil's economy mired in its worst recession in a
generation, popular anger at Rousseff is mounting as an
investigation into bribes and political kickbacks at state oil
company Petrobras taints her inner circle.
"I am here for the future of my children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren," said Vera Carneiro, 75, draped in a
yellow-and-green Brazilian flag outside the presidency. "Dilma
has to go. She and Lula both. Enough is enough."
Rousseff's appointment of Lula, who was charged last week
with money laundering and fraud as part of the probe, was
slammed by opposition parties as a desperate attempt to rally
support in Congress against impeachment proceedings due to start
on Thursday.
Lula, a 70-year-old former union leader whose 2003-2010
government helped lift some 40 million Brazilians out of
poverty, remains one of Brazil's most influential politicians.
However, the corruption investigation has weakened his sway
in Congress and there are growing signs that Rousseff's main
coalition partner is preparing to abandon the government.
"Brazil cannot continue with them anymore," said Rubens
Bueno, one of dozens of opposition lawmakers who interrupted a
session with chants for Rousseff to resign. "They are using
their positions to stay in power at all cost."
The hurried publication of Lula's appointment as Rousseff's
chief of staff in a special edition of the government's Official
Gazette on Wednesday gave him immunity from all but the Supreme
Court, delaying any attempts to prosecute him.
The federal judge overseeing the graft probe said in a court
filing released on Wednesday that taped telephone conversations
showed Lula and Rousseff considered trying to influence
prosecutors and courts in favor of the former president.
He admitted, however, there was no evidence they actually
carried this out. One recording, made public by the court,
showed Rousseff offering to send Lula a copy of his appointment
"in case it was necessary" - a possible reference to it
providing him with immunity.
Facing a government backlash against his release of the
recordings, Judge Sergio Moro - whose uncompromising tactics
have been repeatedly criticized by authorities - said they
allowed the public to scrutinize Brazil's leaders.
"Democracy in a free society requires that the governed know
what their leaders do, even when they try to act in the
protected shadows," he wrote.
GOVERNMENT PROMISES ACTION
Lula's lawyer, Cristiano Zanin Martins, said the decision to
release the wiretaps by the court was arbitrary and intended to
stir up demonstrations.
The presidential palace said it would take action against
the judge and that Lula's swearing in would go ahead as planned
on Thursday morning.
Rousseff said Lula was chosen as chief of staff for his
experience and that he has a history of championing sound
economic policies and fighting inflation.
She said his appointment would not mean he was above
investigation as he could be tried by the Supreme Court.
The former president's return to Brasilia was overshadowed
on Tuesday by the release of plea bargain testimony from Senator
Delcídio do Amaral, who alleged Lula and Rousseff knew about the
graft scheme at Petrobras and one of her ministers had tried to
buy his silence.
Lula, Rousseff and her ministers have denied any wrongdoing.
Veja magazine reported on Wednesday that Prosecutor-General
Rodrigo Janot has decided to request an investigation of
Rousseff based on the testimony. Reuters could not immediately
confirm the report.
Lula's nomination stirred concern among investors that he
might push Rousseff to abandon austerity measures aimed at
cutting a fiscal deficit that hit more than 10 percent of GDP
last year. Lula has publicly called for more public spending to
drag Brazil out of recession.
Credit rating agency Moody's, which downgraded Brazil's debt
to junk status last month, said his appointment marked a shift
toward political expediency at the expense of fiscal reforms.
Brazil's currency slid as much as 2 percent on Wednesday,
and has lost around 6 percent this week as Rousseff's invitation
to Lula fed fears of a policy swing.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto, Lisandra Paraguassy and
Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad Haynes and Daniel Flynn; Editing
by Daniel Flynn and Kieran Murray)