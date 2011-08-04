UPDATE 3-Brazil government woes mount as third minister exits

* Jobim voted against Rousseff, called minister 'weakling'
* Clashed with president over Air Force deal
* Exit adds to sense of paralysis, dissent in government
(Recasts, confirming resignation)
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff replaced her veteran defense minister on Thursday
after he made disparaging comments about fellow officials,
adding to a sense that her seven-month-old government is in
disarray.
He will be replaced by former Foreign Minister Celso
Amorim, the president's office said.
Defense Minister Nelson Jobim tendered his resignation
during a brief meeting with Rousseff late on Thursday, a
government spokesman said. Rousseff had given him the choice to
resign or be fired, a government source told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
Jobim is the third minister to lose his job because of
clashes with Rousseff or corruption allegations. The turnover
has strained relations among members of her 15-party coalition
and contributed to the paralysis of economic reforms in
Congress. [ID:nN1E76L0EC]
Jobim had reportedly been unhappy in his job virtually from
the moment he agreed to continue as defense minister under
Rousseff. He was one of several top officials who also served
under her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
After long keeping the strains behind closed doors, Jobim
had become openly insubordinate in recent weeks.
First he raised eyebrows in Brasilia by saying at an
opposition party event that he was surrounded by "idiots." Then
he said in a TV interview that he had voted for Rousseff's
opponent, Jose Serra, in last year's election.
The last straw appears to have been a magazine interview,
parts of which were leaked on Thursday, in which Jobim
reportedly called one minister a "little weakling."
He also said that Gleisi Hoffmann, who in June took the
critical job of chief of staff, "doesn't even know Brasilia,"
Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.
Jobim denied he had criticized Hoffmann and said the report
was part of a campaign to undermine him.
Nevertheless, Rousseff grew tired of Jobim's constant
criticism, especially at a moment when she is trying to repair
ties with other parties and also deal with possible fallout in
Brazil from the global financial crisis, the government source
said.
ANGRY OVER JETS DEAL
Officials have told Reuters that Jobim was angry at being
overruled on a major defense contract early in Rousseff's term
when she decided to start over the bidding process for a
multibillion-dollar tender for Air Force fighter jets.
Jobim had favored France's Dassault (AVMD.PA), while
Rousseff has said Boeing's (BA.N) F-18 is the best choice.
[ID:nN20650597]
Rousseff has generally won praise from Brazilians and
political analysts for her economic management since taking
office on Jan. 1.
But her inexperience as a politician -- she had never
previously held elected office -- has alienated even some
allies who say that she can be gruff with subordinates and too
eager to micromanage policy.
Jobim is a member of the PMDB party, which has fought
constantly with Rousseff and her Workers' Party over issues
ranging from budget cuts to plum political jobs. Yet his
departure seems unlikely to substantially make relations worse,
since his problems were seen as separate from those of the
party.
As the country's top diplomat from 2003 to 2010, Amorim
spearheaded a more assertive Brazilian foreign policy that
sought closer ties with other developing countries and made the
South American giant a key player in global talks on trade and
environment.
At the time he was considered to be one of the world's most
influential foreign ministers.
Rousseff's transport minister resigned last month after
allegations of systemic corruption under his watch. Rousseff's
top aide, Antonio Palocci, quit as chief of staff in June amid
questions over a massive rise in his personal wealth.
All three ministers had deep ties to Lula, raising the
prospect that Rousseff is seeking greater political
independence from the leader who oversaw Brazil's booming
economy from 2003 to 2010.
(Additional reporting by Raymond Colitt and Hugo Bachega;
editing by Eric Walsh)