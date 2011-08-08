版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 8日 星期一 22:38 BJT

Brazil president to address economy - source

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff plans to address the global economic crisis during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. (1530 GMT) on Monday, a government source told Reuters.

The source said Rousseff planned no specific policy announcements but would express confidence in Brazil's ability to withstand any shockwaves from the debt crises in Europe and the United States.

The news conference will follow Rousseff's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP has been one of the world's worst-performing stock indexes this year as foreign investors move capital away from riskier assets. Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, was about 1.5 percent weaker in Monday trade. (Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐