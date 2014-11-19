UPDATE 1-Brazil's Rousseff 'close' to naming finance minister, official says

(Adds report on Rousseff inviting banker to take post)
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO Nov 19 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff is "close" to naming a new finance minister, a
government official said on Wednesday, a pick that will help
define whether she takes a more market-friendly approach to the
struggling economy or doubles down on leftist policies in her
second term.
Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday
evening that Rousseff had invited Banco Bradesco SA
Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco to head the finance
ministry. A spokesman for the bank declined to comment, and a
press official at the presidential palace was not immediately
available.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined
to say exactly when the decision would be announced or who would
be chosen to replace departing Finance Minister Guido Mantega.
"It's probably the most important decision she'll make for
the rest of her presidency," the official said, explaining why
Rousseff has waited so long after winning re-election on Oct. 26
to announce the pick.
Some investors have speculated the announcement could come
as soon as Wednesday.
Rousseff had said she would name Mantega's successor
sometime after returning from a summit last week in Australia.
She came back on Monday, and spent most of Tuesday huddled with
her closest aide, Chief of Staff Aloizio Mercadante.
Pressure has mounted on Rousseff to make the pick as a
growing bribery scandal involving state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA threatens to overshadow her second term
and hurt the already stagnant economy.
Most investors are hoping she will choose Henrique
Meirelles, a former Wall Street executive and central bank
president who would signal more emphasis on austerity and
subduing high inflation.
Rousseff is also considering central bank chief Alexandre
Tombini and Mantega's former top aide, Nelson Barbosa, officials
say. Both of them would signal greater policy continuity and
probably disappoint some investors.
Brazil's currency has fallen to nine-year lows in recent
days, and the stock market has wobbled as investors speculate
over who will take the job.
(Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)