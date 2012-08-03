Rousseff's popularity defies Brazil slowdown

* Rousseff buoyed by low unemployment, optimism on future
* 57 pct in poll say her government is "great" or "good"
* More than half of Brazilians want to buy a house
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 President Dilma Rousseff
continues to enjoy high popularity as Brazilian consumers remain
largely unfazed by a recent economic slowdown and very
optimistic about their country's future, according to a poll
released on Friday.
About 57 percent of those polled said they thought
Rousseff's government was either "great" or "good," according to
the survey by the National Transport Confederation, or CNT. That
was up from 49 percent in the CNT's last poll, released in
August 2011.
Only 7 percent of those polled last month said they thought
the center-left government was "bad" or "terrible."
Rousseff's personal approval rating was even higher, at 76
percent, compared to 70 percent last year. Her high marks are
similar to those reported in other recent polls.
Some data within the CNT poll, which surveyed 2,000
Brazilians nationwide, yielded clues as to why Rousseff is doing
so well: Despite a sharp economic slump over the past year that
has battered manufacturers, most Brazilians still feel safe in
their jobs and believe their fortunes will only keep improving.
"The economic and industrial slowdown (in Brazil) and the
fall in foreign economic activity have resulted in few
consequences for the Brazilian economy so far," CNT President
Clesio Andrade said in a statement.
"This situation, combined with low unemployment rates and
the high capacity for consumer spending, reinforce the sense of
optimism detected in the poll," Andrade said.
Those factors, he added, aren't expected to change in the
coming months and are likely to continue strengthening
Rousseff's popularity.
The poll also showed Rousseff with a huge lead over
potential challengers in the 2014 presidential election, with
her beating Senator Aecio Neves, a likely candidate for the
biggest opposition party, 59 percent to 15 percent.
Brazil's economy is expected to grow less than 2 percent
this year - a far cry from the 7.5 percent growth seen in 2010.
But unemployment remains at record lows as Rousseff's government
has passed several tax incentives and other measures to ensure
that Brazilian consumers keep spending.
Some economists have expressed concern over the
sustainability of Brazil's "two-speed" economy, in which
manufacturers struggle while the services sector continues to do
well. Some believe consumer spending will inevitably start to
fade - and unemployment could rise - unless Rousseff undertakes
deeper reforms, for example by reducing taxes and encouraging
more investment.
About 38 percent of respondents said they had delayed or
canceled a planned purchase because of the global economic
crisis. However, 53 percent said they believed their purchasing
power would improve by the end of the year, with only 8 percent
saying they thought their purchasing power would decline.
Asked what they would most like to buy, the overwhelming
number-one response was "my own house" - at 58 percent. Brazil
has enjoyed a low-income housing boom over the past decade, but
most economists believe there is much demand still to be met.
A "new car" came in second place, at 18 percent.
The poll was taken between July 18 and 22, and had a margin
of error of 2.2 percentage points.