Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in Brazil

| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Despite protests by
hundreds of thousands of Brazilians against President Dilma
Rousseff and ongoing calls for her impeachment, little suggests
radical change in Brazil anytime soon.
With the country hobbled by legislative gridlock, a lack of
viable alternatives to the established political parties and an
economic reversal so complete that its currency is trading at a
12-year trough, there are no easy or fast fixes.
"We see no immediate solution, but what else can we do?"
said Rogerio Chequer, the São Paulo-based leader of one of the
grassroots organizations that organized marches across the
country on Sunday.
The latest in a round of demonstrations across Brazil this
year came as the economy reels from its sharpest slowdown in
three decades, a vast corruption scandal ensnares political and
corporate kingpins and a federal audit considers rejecting the
government's 2014 book-keeping.
Together, the problems amount to a giant reversal for a
country that, buoyed by a commodities boom and a consumer binge,
appeared ready to make a long-sought leap into the league of
economic heavyweights when Rousseff first took office in 2011.
They have also left Brazilians frustrated by what they
believe is a lack of leadership across the political spectrum.
Two-thirds of them want Rousseff's impeachment, polls show.
But rather than any radical shift in a country now in its
13th year of rule by the leftist Workers' Party, what many
expect is a deep and protracted slog.
"There may be lots of people on the street, but that's not
likely to change much," says Esther Solano, a sociologist who
has studied Brazil's protests and growing discontent with its
political class. "For real change you need new ideas and new
leaders and that is totally absent."
The outcomes Rousseff's fiercest critics hope for -
impeachment or resignation - appear distant, if not impossible.
The auditor reviewing accounting tricks in last year's
budget recently gave her more time to explain the maneuvers.
And no criminal evidence as yet implicates Rousseff in the
corruption probe around state-run energy company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, even if she chaired the
company when much of the fraud occurred.
Few legal grounds, then, exist to impel a complex
impeachment procedure.
Rousseff is undeterred by single-digit approval ratings, the
worst for any president during Brazil's three decades of
democracy, saying repeatedly she will not step down.
CROSS PURPOSES
One way out of the morass would be to steer Brazil's economy
toward recovery. But Rousseff is finding little legislative
support for much-needed economic reforms or an austerity package
meant to curb public spending as opponents and erstwhile allies
leverage her weakness to pursue their own ends.
Though Congress is controlled by the Brazil Democratic
Movement Party, an ostensible ally of the government known as
the PMDB, the party is ideologically amorphous and its members
often work at cross purposes.
After the head of the Senate last week unveiled a raft of
proposals meant to support Rousseff's austerity drive, his PMDB
brethren in the lower house said not so fast.
"The system is bicameral," said Eduardo Cunha, a PMDB
populist and avowed obstructionist who heads the lower chamber.
The opposition is as splintered as it is dissatisfied.
The Brazilian Social Democracy Party, or PSDB, the centrist
party that came close to unseating Rousseff when she clinched a
second term last year, has failed to speak with a unified voice
on issues ranging from impeachment to its strategy for the next
elections.
Efforts by the party to align itself more closely with
Sunday's protests did not fuel any noticeable spike in
participation or resonance with voters.
"Voters are having a hard time relating to any of the
parties," says Rafael Cortez, a political analyst at Tendencias,
a consulting firm in Sao Paulo. "They are all talking past one
another."
Though the recent protests are tepid compared with massive
demonstrations in 2013, when Brazilians blasted public spending
on the World Cup soccer tournament just as the economy was
slowing, they are consistent with a prevailing sense of disgust.
Using social media, coordinated text message campaigns and
word of mouth, grassroots groups with names like "Revolted" and
"Free Brazil" are channeling the frustration more effectively
than established political parties.
"Vem Pra Rua," or "Come to the Street," the group led by
Chequer, a former financier turned communications executive,
blared speeches from beneath a giant yellow balloon it hoisted
for a march along the Rio de Janeiro shoreline on Sunday.
Followers chanted for Rousseff's ouster and decried
corruption and the stagnation in Congress.
"There is no consensus in the parties or in the government,"
Chequer says. "But the politicians must know that there is
consensus on the street."
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Kieran Murray)