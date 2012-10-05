Brazil wants to restrict strikes in public sector

* Rousseff decides to act after crippling stoppages
* Unions vow to fight curbs on their right to strike
* Civil servants seen as lazy, overpaid
By Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Oct 5 President Dilma Rousseff wants
to regulate strikes by public workers after a series of walkouts
by civil servants in recent months paralyzed public services
across Brazil.
But the plans, in proposals that could soon be presented to
Congress, are drawing fire from unions and labor activists - a
constituency that helped put Rousseff into office and that long
has formed the bedrock of the ruling Workers' Party.
The strikes that started in May by civil servants, ranging
from university professors to customs and health inspectors to
Brazil's federal police force, so crippled public services that
Rousseff wants to better define who can strike and when, and
establish collective-bargaining mechanisms to head off future
stoppages.
"The 1988 Constitution guarantees the right to strike, but
no law was adopted to implement that right," said Sergio
Mendonca, the civil service labor relations secretary, in an
interview. "We're not just going to consider strikes but also
dialogue, because the government is not shutting out dialogue."
The plan has angered union bosses, who accuse the president
of turning her back on the labor movement that helped put the
leftist Workers' Party in power in 2003.
"Our agenda is being overlooked in favor of the agenda of
the business class," said Vagner Freitas de Moraes, head of CUT,
an umbrella group that represents over 7 million union workers,
including 770,000 federal government employees.
"President Dilma should watch out for the interests of the
working class, especially those sectors of the working class
that provided the political support for her to come to office,"
Moraes told Reuters.
CRIPPLING WAVE OF WALKOUTS
The four-month wave of strikes at universities and gradually
crippled other federal offices, including the central bank, the
tax-collection office and the national statistics agency.
Brazil's already congested airports and ports faced greater
delays, medicine imports stalled and fertilizer supplies crucial
to grain exports sat for weeks off-shore on ships waiting to
dock.
Mendonca said police and other armed forces could have their
right to strike restricted by the government's plans, possibly
requiring them to hand over their weapons when they walk out.
While details are still being worked out, Mendonca said the
new regulations will establish which workers can strike, as well
as when and how, so that their stoppages do not hurt the public
interest. Health workers, for example, might be required to
always have a skeleton staff on duty so urgent care is not
disrupted.
In a tense moment during the recent stoppages, striking
policemen clashed with military police outside the president's
office and were dispersed with tear gas. Protesters erected
barricades outside ministry buildings.
Unions are particularly miffed at Rousseff because her
predecessor and mentor, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, built the Workers' Party around his past as a labor
leader and icon of the country's massive working class.
BOOM TIMES OVER
Things have changed since Lula was in office, though.
During his eight-year administration, Brazil's economy -
buoyed by a global commodities boom - grew by an annual average
of more than 4 percent. Soaring tax revenues enabled Lula to
grant generous pay hikes, nearly tripling the federal payroll
and using up funds that critics said should have been invested
instead in Brazil's dilapidated infrastructure and other
economic bottlenecks.
But Rousseff, Lula's hand-picked successor, has had to shift
course. As the commodities boom eased and Europe's debt crisis
led to a global slowdown, Brazil's economy has stagnated.
Rousseff rejected pay rises sought by the unions totaling 98
billion reais ($49 billion).
"The scenario had changed," Mendonca said. "It was
unreasonable for the unions to make pay demands as high as they
had done 10 years before."
Rousseff made the unions a take-it-or-leave-it offer of 15.8
percent over three years, just enough to keep up with inflation.
With little public sympathy for their cause, most strikers
accepted the offer and went back to work, except for tax
inspectors and federal police officers, who are holding out for
pay hikes of more than 100 percent.
Brazilians are likely to back Rousseff in any effort to
regulate strike action by government employees.
Even before the recent protests, civil servants were deemed
by most in Brazil to enjoy salaries, pensions, job security and
other benefits far superior to many workers in the private
sector. Demand for their jobs is such that tens of thousands of
applicants exist for every opening.
Several proposals to reform Brazil's decades-old labor laws
have been gathering dust in Congress for years, opposed by the
unions and blocked by legislators who represent them.
But after the recent disruptions to public services drew
widespread condemnation from citizens, the government is
confident it now has the political capital to pass a bill
regulating labor relations with civil servants.
However much unions protest this time, they are unlikely to
win enough public support to derail Rousseff's efforts.
"Brazilians have an image of the civil servant as someone
who works little and earns a lot," said André Cesar, a political
consultant with Prospectiva, a public policy think tank in
Brasília, the capital. "These strikes reinforced that view."