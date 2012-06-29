版本:
中国
2012年 6月 30日

Tax breaks help Brazil white goods sales rise -Mantega

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazilian sales of refrigerators, washing machines and other household appliances known as white goods rose 22 percent in the January through May period compared with the same period last year, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo.

