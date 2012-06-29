Tax breaks help Brazil white goods sales rise -Mantega

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazilian sales of refrigerators, washing machines and other household appliances known as white goods rose 22 percent in the January through May period compared with the same period last year, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo.
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: