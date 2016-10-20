UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutors charge 21 with homicide for Samarco dam spill

(Adds information from prosecutors, details on suspects)
By Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 Brazilian prosecutors
charged 21 people with qualified homicide on Thursday for their
roles in the collapse of a tailings dam at the Samarco Mineração
SA iron ore mine last November that killed 19 people.
The charges follow what is now considered to be the largest
environmental disaster in Brazil's history. The dam collapse
released millions of tonnes of muddy mine waste, wiping out
several small communities.
Samarco, its co-owners Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, and
Brazilian engineering company VOGBR Recursos Hidricos e
Geotecnica Ltd which certified the dam's safety, were charged
with environmental crimes.
BHP, Vale and Samarco officials said in
statements that they rejected the charges and would defend their
employees and executives. VOGBR declined to comment.
Vale, BHP and Samarco agreed in March to pay an estimated
20 billion reais ($6.37 billion) over 15 years in civil damages,
but the accord is being challenged by state prosecutors.
Prosecutor Jose Leite Sampaio told reporters at a briefing
in Belo Horizonte, broadcast live by GloboNews, that executives
at Samarco had clear awareness the dam could fail but ignored
the risks and prioritized profit.
There were signs that the dam was unsafe for several years
before its collapse, but Samarco officials, executives,
employees and board members appointed by Vale and BHP failed to
take proper action, Sampaio said.
Prosecutors also said safety and regulatory procedures were
not properly followed, including those in the company's own
operating manual.
If convicted the accused, who include 16 Brazilians, two
Americans, a Briton, a South African, an Australian and a French
citizen, could face sentences of up to 54 years, prosecutors
said. The former chief executive of Samarco, Ricardo Viscovi, is
among the accused. Charges against one of the suspects did not
include homicide.
Under Brazil's criminal code, qualified homicide is homicide
aggravated by certain factors.
Following the collapse, thick reddish-brown sludge flowed
into one of Brazil's main rivers, the Rio Doce, killing fish and
fouling water supplies for hundreds of km (miles) before
reaching the Atlantic Ocean.
Before the case goes to trial, the charges need to be
approved by a judge. Prosecutors filed the charges with a judge
in Belo Horizonte, Brazil earlier in the day.
"These people were murdered," Eduardo Santos de Oliveira,
one of the prosecutors in the case, said of those who died.
Vale said in a statement that prosecutors ignored evidence
that executives were unaware the dam could fail before the
disaster occurred.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Stephen
Eisenhammer and Jeb Blount; Editing by Frances Kerry and Tom
Brown)