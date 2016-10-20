CORRECTED-Brazil prosecutors charge Samarco employees with homicide for dam spill

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 Brazilian prosecutors
said on Thursday they charged 22 people, 21 of them for
qualified homicide, for their roles in the collapse of a
tailings dam at the Samarco iron ore mine last November that
killed 19 people.
Executives of the company, owned by Vale SA and
BHP Billiton, had clear awareness that the dam could
fail but put profit over safety, prosecutors told a press
conference in Belo Horizonte that was broadcast live by
GloboNews.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer;
Editing by Dan Grebler)