Brazil's Sao Martinho says to favor sugar over ethanol in 2015

SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazil's Sao Martinho sugar
and ethanol group said on Monday that it plans to
increase its sugar production by more than 5 percent in the
current April-March cane crushing season from the previous 12
months, at the expense of ethanol output.
In its initial guidance for the 2015/2016 season, the
milling group said it expected to produce 1.295 million tonnes
of sugar compared with 1.231 million last season, while its
ethanol production is expected to fall.
In its annual income statement, Sao Martinho said that 52
percent of the 19.5 million tonnes of cane it plans to crush
this year would be devoted to sugar production, with 48 percent
left over for ethanol.
In the crop and financial year that ended on March 31, the
group allocated only 49 percent of the 18.72 million tonnes of
cane crushed to sugar, with the slight majority going to
ethanol.
Sao Martinho's 2014/15 net income grew 112 percent from the
previous season to 286 million reais ($93 million), with 56.6
million reais of those annual net profits coming in the final
January-to-March quarter.
In the past year, Sao Martinho's cane crush grew 20 percent
from the previous season to 18.7 million tonnes, which boosted
both output of sugar and ethanol in the 12 months ending in
March.
Sugar production rose by 25 percent at 1.23 million tonnes,
while anhydrous ethanol grew by 13 percent to 438 million liters
and hydrous grew by 40 percent to 353 million liters.
The company also boosted its energy generation from cane
biomass by 63 percent last year to 720,000 megawatt hours.
