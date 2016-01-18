US FleetCor may buy Brazil's Sem Parar - paper

SAO PAULO Jan 18 U.S. group FleetCor is in talks to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll payment company Sem Parar, in a deal that could be valued at 4 billion reais ($1 billion) if confirmed, the local Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Monday.

It is still unclear whether all of Sem Parar's shareholders, which include highway concession operator CCR, founder Ivan Toledo, North American fund Capital Group and local sugar and ethanol giant Raizen, would sell their stakes, the report said.

But one source close to the deal told the Estado paper that CCR, the largest shareholder, would be among those owners to divest.

Sem Parar posted transactions of 11 billion reais ($2.75 billion) in 2015 among its automatic toll collection systems, parking lots and filling stations.

Another source heard by the Estado paper said FleetCor is not accustomed, however, to paying high multiples in previous takeover bids, with earlier deals generating 10 to 14 times EBITDA, a widely followed indicator of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Sem Parar posted an annual EBITDA of 325 million reais in 2014.

Representatives for FleetCor and STP, which is the consortium that controls Sem Parar, did not immediately respond to calls or emails requesting comment. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)