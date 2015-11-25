Brazil Senate approves Supreme Court decision to arrest senator

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 Brazil's Senate on
Wednesday approved a Supreme Court decision to arrest the leader
of the ruling coalition in the upper house, Senator Delcídio do
Amaral, for allegedly obstructing a corruption probe into
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Senators voted 59-13 to uphold the top court's ruling which
led to the country's first-ever arrest of a sitting senator
earlier on Wednesday.
Prosecutors investigating politicians linked to corruption
at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
accused Amaral of trying to bribe a former Petrobras executive
to flee Brazil rather than give evidence as part of a plea
bargain.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)