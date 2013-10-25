版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 26日 星期六 04:14 BJT

Brazil's Ser Educacional prices IPO below target range

SAO PAULO Oct 25 Brazilian education company Grupo Ser Educacional SA and shareholders sold the company's initial public offering of stock below its suggested range, according to information filed with securities regulator CVM on Friday.

Shares of Ser Educacional were sold at 17.50 reais each. The suggested price before the sale was between 19.50 reais and 23.50 reais per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐