Brazil's Ser Educacional prices IPO below target range

BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
SAO PAULO Oct 25 Brazilian education company Grupo Ser Educacional SA and shareholders sold the company's initial public offering of stock below its suggested range, according to information filed with securities regulator CVM on Friday.
Shares of Ser Educacional were sold at 17.50 reais each. The suggested price before the sale was between 19.50 reais and 23.50 reais per share.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.