Brazil securities watchdog suspends Ser Educacional IPO

SAO PAULO Oct 18 Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM suspended on Friday the initial public offering of Grupo Ser Educacional SA, saying the education company failed to include relevant tax information on the offering's prospectus.

The company and shareholders expected to price the IPO, through which they sought to raise up to 723.3 million reais ($333 million), later on the day.
